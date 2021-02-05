Accessibility links
Our Relationship To Time: Listener Voice Memos This past year has changed how many of us experience time, upending our expectations of how we pass our hours, days, and months. So, we asked you: How has your relationship with time changed?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

Life's biggest questions, explored.
NPR logo

Our Relationship To Time: Listener Voice Memos

Listen · 4:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/964222003/964238113" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Our Relationship To Time: Listener Voice Memos

Opinion

Our Relationship To Time: Listener Voice Memos

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Our Relationship To Time: Listener Voice Memos

Listen · 4:31
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/964222003/964238113" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
TED Radio Hour: It Takes Time
Enlarge this image
Brankospejs/iStockphoto
TED Radio Hour: It Takes Time
Brankospejs/iStockphoto

About the Reflections

This past year has dramatically changed how many of us experience time, upending our expectations of how we pass our hours, days, and months. So, for the first time, we asked you: How has your relationship with time changed? Here are stories from our listeners — some who have become numb by the experience of the past year, and others who reflect on their loved ones, new found hobbies, and entering life's next chapter.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

Life's biggest questions, explored.