Dusty Springfield's Manager & Biographer Vicki Wickham : Fresh Air The late British singer Dusty Springfield was best-known for her seemingly effortless singing and distinctive voice. She had many hits in the 1960s in England and the U.S. We listen back to a 2002 interview with her longtime friend and manager Vicki Wickham, who co-wrote a biography of her. There's a new anthology that collects Springfield's singles for Atlantic Records.



Also, we remember the venerable actor Hal Holbrook. He devoted his life and career to playing Mark Twain on stage and in film. He also played the role of Deep Throat in 'All the President's Men.'



Finally, Justin Chang reviews two international Oscar submissions: 'Two of Us,' from France, and 'Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time,' from Hungary.

Dusty Springfield's Manager & Biographer Vicki Wickham Listen · 49:12 49:12 Dusty Springfield's Manager & Biographer Vicki Wickham 49:12 Fresh Air Dusty Springfield's Manager & Biographer Vicki Wickham Dusty Springfield's Manager & Biographer Vicki Wickham Listen · 49:12 49:12 The late British singer Dusty Springfield was best-known for her seemingly effortless singing and distinctive voice. She had many hits in the 1960s in England and the U.S. We listen back to a 2002 interview with her longtime friend and manager Vicki Wickham, who co-wrote a biography of her. There's a new anthology that collects Springfield's singles for Atlantic Records.



Also, we remember the venerable actor Hal Holbrook. He devoted his life and career to playing Mark Twain on stage and in film. He also played the role of Deep Throat in 'All the President's Men.'



Finally, Justin Chang reviews two international Oscar submissions: 'Two of Us,' from France, and 'Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time,' from Hungary. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor