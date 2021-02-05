Keegan-Michael Key: Key & Peele & Penguins & Shakespeare : Ask Me Another Actor Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) reveals which animal is the funniest, geeks out about Shakespeare and discusses his Audible Original series The History of Sketch Comedy. Actors Matt Wilkas and Brendan Scannell (Bonding) hear fictional animals introduced as if they were at the Westminster Dog Show. Plus, hosts of the podcast Add To Cart, Kulap Vilaysack and SuChin Pak, combine the titles of Broadway shows and corporate brands.