#2107: My Tire Passed Me : The Best of Car Talk You've no doubt heard Tom and Ray warn callers about the danger of wheels falling off their cars. Well, this week on The Best of Car Talk, Mike's wheel fell off—twice! Happily, he lived to tell the tale. Can Tom and Ray help prevent Strike Three? Elsewhere, Carl's daughter drove from Boston to Colorado, and swears her truck added gas along the way; Father John has decided to splurge on a Miata, and doesn't know if he'll get the best deal with his clerical collar on or off; and on Stump the Chumps, we find out if Alison's starting problem was really caused by a cracked breather, or if her mechanic had a cracked skull. Also, could listening to Car Talk really be good for your health? (Aside from the migraines and waves of nausea). All this and more this week on The Best of Car Talk.

#2107: My Tire Passed Me Listen · 54:44 54:44 #2107: My Tire Passed Me 54:44 The Best of Car Talk #2107: My Tire Passed Me #2107: My Tire Passed Me Listen · 54:44 54:44 You've no doubt heard Tom and Ray warn callers about the danger of wheels falling off their cars. Well, this week on The Best of Car Talk, Mike's wheel fell off—twice! Happily, he lived to tell the tale. Can Tom and Ray help prevent Strike Three? Elsewhere, Carl's daughter drove from Boston to Colorado, and swears her truck added gas along the way; Father John has decided to splurge on a Miata, and doesn't know if he'll get the best deal with his clerical collar on or off; and on Stump the Chumps, we find out if Alison's starting problem was really caused by a cracked breather, or if her mechanic had a cracked skull. Also, could listening to Car Talk really be good for your health? (Aside from the migraines and waves of nausea). All this and more this week on The Best of Car Talk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor