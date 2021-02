COVID-19 Restrictions Force Many To Cancel Lunar New Year Travel Plans Coronavirus restrictions mean many in China are canceling their Lunar New Year travel plans this February. For rural migrant workers, they could be losing their only chance to see family all year.

COVID-19 Restrictions Force Many To Cancel Lunar New Year Travel Plans

Coronavirus restrictions mean many in China are canceling their Lunar New Year travel plans this February. For rural migrant workers, they could be losing their only chance to see family all year.