The News Roundup For February 05, 2021

Coronavirus case rates are falling all over the country. That data could signal an end to the worst of the pandemic. But, there are concerns that major national events, like the Super Bowl, might increase the spread of the virus.

In Washington, Democrats are working to pass a COVID-19 relief bill in the early days of the Biden presidency. The Senate pushed through a $1.9 trillion package proposed by the White House.

In international news, Myanmar's military seized power in a coup this week and charged the country's civilian leader, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, with illegally importing 10 walkie talkies. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced Tuesday to two years and eight months in a penal colony for ostensibly violating a suspended sentence he received in 2014. And the internet went out in several districts close to New Delhi, as Indian farmers continued to protest agricultural reforms.

Yahoo News' Brittany Shepherd, The Economist's Jon Fasman and STAT News' Helen Branswell joined us for the domestic news segment of the News Roundup.

The Wall Street Journal's Nancy Youssef, National Geographic's Indira Lakshmanan and The National's Joyce Karam talked with us for the international news segment.

