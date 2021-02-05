Accessibility links
When You Gotta Go: The Public Bathroom Problem : 1A "When public bathrooms are closed, there doesn't suddenly become no need to go," says author Lezlie Lowe.

When You Gotta Go: The Public Bathroom Problem

  <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/964594751/964797259" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
A porta-potty waits for eclipse campers at the rodeo grounds in Tetonia, Idaho. On Sunday afternoon, two tents were seen at the makeshift campground. Natalie Behring/Getty Images hide caption

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant public restrooms in American cities are closed. But even before the pandemic, there often weren't enough safe, clean options for people in need.

And when we need bathrooms, we really need them — especially people experiencing homelessness, people with health conditions, delivery drivers — and those who just need to use a bathroom, right now.

Lezlie Lowe, Marcy Bernbaum and architect Julie Chou joined us for the conversation.

