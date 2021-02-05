When You Gotta Go: The Public Bathroom Problem

Enlarge this image toggle caption Natalie Behring/Getty Images Natalie Behring/Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant public restrooms in American cities are closed. But even before the pandemic, there often weren't enough safe, clean options for people in need.

And when we need bathrooms, we really need them — especially people experiencing homelessness, people with health conditions, delivery drivers — and those who just need to use a bathroom, right now.

Lezlie Lowe, Marcy Bernbaum and architect Julie Chou joined us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.