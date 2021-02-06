Accessibility links
Owen Wilson Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' We have three questions for Wilson about Jaden Smith — actor, musician, fashion icon, and son of Will Smith.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
NPR logo Not My Job: Actor Owen Wilson Plays A Game Called 'Wilson, Meet Will's Son'

Not My Job: Actor Owen Wilson Plays A Game Called 'Wilson, Meet Will's Son'

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Owen Wilson arrives at the premiere of The Internship on May 29, 2013, in Westwood, Calif.
Enlarge this image
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Owen Wilson arrives at the premiere of The Internship on May 29, 2013, in Westwood, Calif.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Plenty of people decide to write screenplays with their college roommates, but most people aren't college roommates with Wes Anderson. Owen Wilson co-wrote and co-starred in the movie Bottle Rocket, and went on to make movies like The Royal Tenenbaums, Wedding Crashers, Night at the Museum and now Bliss.

We've invited him to play a game called "Wilson, meet Will's son." Three question about actor, musician and fashion icon Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!