Panel Questions

Hey, panel. It is now time for you to answer some questions from the week's news. Peter, there is a new exclusive wine club you can join. For a hundred dollars a month, you'll receive three bottles of wine handpicked by the expert sommeliers from where?

PETER GROSZ: From some prison where they make wine in the toilets.

(LAUGHTER)

FAITH SALIE: I'd buy it.

SAGAL: Welcome to the...

GROSZ: This is a cell block C 2019...

SAGAL: ...San Quentin Wine Club.

LACI MOSLEY: Oh, I can really taste the bread.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: There's blood in this.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: Yeah. Yeah. That mouthfeel has some blood in it. It's got a tang.

MOSLEY: Is that ramen? Is that - is it beef?

GROSZ: Ramen.

MOSLEY: Beef ramen.

GROSZ: I believe there's a small shiv in mine.

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: You know what's great is I don't want to know the real answer. Do we ever - do you ever do that on the show, where we just don't know the real answer? Can we just pretend it's prison wine? Let's see. Can I have a hint?

SAGAL: Sure. I've always wondered what, you know, the Chardonnay tastes like on - at low altitude.

GROSZ: Oh, planes?

SAGAL: Yes, airplanes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This is the...

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: ...American Airlines wine club.

GROSZ: Oh, God.

SAGAL: Or as they call it...

MOSLEY: You're kidding.

SAGAL: ...Flagship Cellars. They're calling it an at-home wine experience. It's definitely not an attempt to unload all the wine they've got piled up since no one is flying anymore.

MOSLEY: (Laughter).

SALIE: What?

SAGAL: You can buy wine from American Airlines, which is what you think of when you think fine wines.

MOSLEY: (Laughter).

SAGAL: You can buy it by the case or, as I said, in a three-bottle monthly subscription.

GROSZ: (Laughter).

SAGAL: You might be disappointed, though, when you order the wine from an airline, and it shows up, and it's just, like, a half-full plastic glass.

GROSZ: You know, if it was United Airlines, I would get it. I just don't like American Airlines wine.

SALIE: Yeah, my palate's more Delta.

GROSZ: My first course is Emirates. Then I have...

(LAUGHTER)

GROSZ: For a salad, I have Aer Lingus.

MOSLEY: For an amuse-bouche, I go for Spirit because they really give you nothing.

SALIE: (Laughter).

GROSZ: Spirit Airlines is sending you, like, a bottle of moonshine...

MOSLEY: (Laughter).

GROSZ: ...From their toilet.

MOSLEY: They give you prison wine.

GROSZ: They give you prison wine.

MOSLEY: Also, the airline doesn't have types. When they offer you wine, they say red or white...

GROSZ: Yeah, exactly.

MOSLEY: So you just get - this is a...

SAGAL: Oh, wow.

MOSLEY: ...Red.

SAGAL: You really - you must pay for business class because what we get is wine.

MOSLEY: (Laughter).

SAGAL: That's it...

MOSLEY: It's just called wine. Every bottle's just called wine.

SAGAL: ...Back where I sit.

GROSZ: It's very strange to me how people - because I, you know, have frequent flyer miles for a few different airlines and stuff. It's interesting when they send you emails - like, they clearly think that somebody has, like, a personal affinity to American Airlines to the point where they'll be, like, I had an amazing wine that one time on American Airlines.

MOSLEY: (Laughter).

GROSZ: It's not like they have this, like, secret, you know...

MOSLEY: Peter, you are playing - OK, I love American Airlines, and all I want to do is feel like I'm in a chair that I can't really lean back a little bit all the time. I love...

GROSZ: Yeah.

MOSLEY: ...American Airlines.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FANCY")

IGGY AZALEA FEAT CHARLI XCX: (Singing) I'm so fancy, you already know. I'm in the fast lane...

