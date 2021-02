Pope Francis' Latest Moves To Empower Women In Roman Catholic Church Pope Francis has appointed women to two Vatican posts previously held only by men. One of the appointments is to a high position in the bishop's synod, which helps decide Catholic rules.

Pope Francis' Latest Moves To Empower Women In Roman Catholic Church Religion Pope Francis' Latest Moves To Empower Women In Roman Catholic Church Pope Francis' Latest Moves To Empower Women In Roman Catholic Church Audio will be available later today. Pope Francis has appointed women to two Vatican posts previously held only by men. One of the appointments is to a high position in the bishop's synod, which helps decide Catholic rules. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor