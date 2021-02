South Africa Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial New results from a COVID-19 vaccine trial in South Africa suggest the vaccine that was developed by AstraZeneca may not be as effective against the variant found there.

South Africa Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Health South Africa Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial South Africa Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Audio will be available later today. New results from a COVID-19 vaccine trial in South Africa suggest the vaccine that was developed by AstraZeneca may not be as effective against the variant found there. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor