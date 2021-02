Biden Administration Proposes $130 Billion To Help Schools Reopen President Biden's relief bill currently includes $130 billion for public K-12 schools. The biggest chunk of of the spending would go to districts to avoid layoffs and hire more personnel.

President Biden's relief bill currently includes $130 billion for public K-12 schools. The biggest chunk of of the spending would go to districts to avoid layoffs and hire more personnel.