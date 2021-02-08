'Women In Blue' Doc. Explores How Women Police Differently : Fresh Air The new documentary 'Women in Blue' follows four women who worked for the Minneapolis Police Department. We talk with the director, Deirdre Fishel, as well as Sergeant Alice White, one of the women profiled in the film. Fishel set out to examine how women police differently. "They rely less on physical force, that they possess more effective communication skills, and that they're better at defusing potentially violent confrontations before they turned deadly," she says. 'Women in Blue' is on the PBS Independent Lens series.



Also, book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews 'We Run the Tides' by Vendela Vida, which she calls "a wonder of a novel."