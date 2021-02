Australian Open Will Start As Scheduled With Strict Pandemic Regulations NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Scott Spits, a sports reporter for The Age, about the first day of the Australian Open and what the event looks like under strict pandemic regulations.

Australian Open Will Start As Scheduled With Strict Pandemic Regulations Sports Australian Open Will Start As Scheduled With Strict Pandemic Regulations Australian Open Will Start As Scheduled With Strict Pandemic Regulations Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Scott Spits, a sports reporter for The Age, about the first day of the Australian Open and what the event looks like under strict pandemic regulations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor