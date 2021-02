Thousands Of Pharmacies Prepare To Distribut COVID-19 Vaccines The Biden administration this week will send one million vaccine doses to 6,500 of the nation's more than 40,000 pharmacies. We examine the logistics, and how consumers will sign up for appointments.

Thousands Of Pharmacies Prepare To Distribut COVID-19 Vaccines Thousands Of Pharmacies Prepare To Distribut COVID-19 Vaccines Thousands Of Pharmacies Prepare To Distribut COVID-19 Vaccines Audio will be available later today. The Biden administration this week will send one million vaccine doses to 6,500 of the nation's more than 40,000 pharmacies. We examine the logistics, and how consumers will sign up for appointments. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor