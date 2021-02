Pa. Swing County Claims A Trump Lawyer, Impeachment Manager As Its Own Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, will have participants on both sides of former President Trump's impeachment trial. One is a defense lawyer the other is a House impeachment manager.

Pa. Swing County Claims A Trump Lawyer, Impeachment Manager As Its Own Pa. Swing County Claims A Trump Lawyer, Impeachment Manager As Its Own Pa. Swing County Claims A Trump Lawyer, Impeachment Manager As Its Own Audio will be available later today. Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, will have participants on both sides of former President Trump's impeachment trial. One is a defense lawyer the other is a House impeachment manager. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor