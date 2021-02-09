Can't Let It Go

It's been a weird year, so a typical Valentine's Day episode didn't feel quite right. Instead of just sharing the things we love, this year we're talking about the things we're obsessed with.

Sam Sanders, host of It's Been a Minute, joins us to dig into our obsessions, which include the Beyoncé of economics, an actual musician, Lubalin, finding deep inspiration in shallow web posts, and curried chicken. Also, we stage an intervention, and, we bring you Planet Money's first ever meditation to help you breathe deeply and let go. Just let it go.

Music: "Get It and Give It," "Blue Wave," "Never Out Of Fashion," "internet drama part 3: i just need butter," and "Don't Look Down"

