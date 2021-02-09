Accessibility links
How to Quit Twitter, Avoid the Sunk Cost Fallacy and other Advice for Obsessions : Planet Money Irrational decisions. Things we can't let go. Friend of the show Sam Sanders comes by to talk obsessions. We turn to economics for advice, clarity and comfort.
Can't Let It Go

Listen · 19:30
Planet Money

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 14: A man carries a bunch of ballons as he walks down Union Street on Valentine's Day on February 14, 2011 in San Francisco, California. Valentine's Day is actually a Catholic church sanctioned holiday, as Pope Gelasius deemed February 14, St. Valentine's Day, near 498 A.D. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
It's been a weird year, so a typical Valentine's Day episode didn't feel quite right. Instead of just sharing the things we love, this year we're talking about the things we're obsessed with.

Sam Sanders, host of It's Been a Minute, joins us to dig into our obsessions, which include the Beyoncé of economics, an actual musician, Lubalin, finding deep inspiration in shallow web posts, and curried chicken. Also, we stage an intervention, and, we bring you Planet Money's first ever meditation to help you breathe deeply and let go. Just let it go.

Music: "Get It and Give It," "Blue Wave," "Never Out Of Fashion," "internet drama part 3: i just need butter," and "Don't Look Down"

