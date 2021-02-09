How Humans Try (And Fail) To Master Nature : Fresh Air 'New Yorker' writer Elizabeth Kolbert talks about efforts to reverse some of the harm humans have done to the natural world. Her new book, 'Under a White Sky,' details visionary ideas, like scattering tiny particles into the stratosphere to block some sunlight and cool the planet. She also reports on current efforts, like the millions spent trying to control Asian carp imported to American rivers. "We're now intervening to counter the effects of our own intervention," Kolbert says. "I call it the control of the control of nature." Kolbert is also author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'The Sixth Extinction.'



Also, Ken Tucker reviews three new songs that confront the ache and fury of lost love: Jazmine Sullivan's "Pick Up Your Feelings"; Matthew Sweet's "At a Loss"; and Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License."

How Humans Try (And Fail) To Master Nature Listen · 48:18 48:18 How Humans Try (And Fail) To Master Nature 48:18 Fresh Air How Humans Try (And Fail) To Master Nature How Humans Try (And Fail) To Master Nature Listen · 48:18 48:18 'New Yorker' writer Elizabeth Kolbert talks about efforts to reverse some of the harm humans have done to the natural world. Her new book, 'Under a White Sky,' details visionary ideas, like scattering tiny particles into the stratosphere to block some sunlight and cool the planet. She also reports on current efforts, like the millions spent trying to control Asian carp imported to American rivers. "We're now intervening to counter the effects of our own intervention," Kolbert says. "I call it the control of the control of nature." Kolbert is also author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'The Sixth Extinction.'



Also, Ken Tucker reviews three new songs that confront the ache and fury of lost love: Jazmine Sullivan's "Pick Up Your Feelings"; Matthew Sweet's "At a Loss"; and Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor