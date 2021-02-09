Accessibility links
What's Ahead During Former President Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial : 1A "The Constitution says there are really only two penalties from impeachment — the first of which is a removal from office and the second is another vote to bar someone from ever holding office ever again," says Presidential Historian Jeffrey Engel.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

What's Ahead During Former President Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/965928838/965931720" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
What's Ahead During Former President Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial

1A

What's Ahead During Former President Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial

What's Ahead During Former President Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/965928838/965931720" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

An article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection against President Donald Trump sits on a table at the U.S. Capitol. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

An article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection against President Donald Trump sits on a table at the U.S. Capitol.

Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Donald Trump is the first president ever to be impeached twiceand the first to face impeachment proceedings after leaving office.

Today, senators will debate whether Trump's Senate trial is constitutional and if it should be held at all.

What should we expect from the Senate trial this time around? And what does this all mean for how we hold a president accountable?

Rachael Bade and Jeffrey Engel join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.