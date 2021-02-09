What's Ahead During Former President Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial

Enlarge this image toggle caption Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Donald Trump is the first president ever to be impeached twice — and the first to face impeachment proceedings after leaving office.

Today, senators will debate whether Trump's Senate trial is constitutional and if it should be held at all.

What should we expect from the Senate trial this time around? And what does this all mean for how we hold a president accountable?

Rachael Bade and Jeffrey Engel join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.