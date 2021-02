Coronavirus Testing Remains A Problem For Farmworkers, Meatpackers Despite being at-risk, essential workers, many who work in farming or meatpacking still lack access to coronavirus testing. Farmworker advocates say that doesn't bode well for vaccination outreach.

