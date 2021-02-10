Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Michael Horvath and Mark Gainey of Strava : How I Built This with Guy Raz Strava is a social fitness platform with more than 76 million users in nearly every country worldwide. Co-founders Michael Horvath and Mark Gainey spoke with Guy about the recent surge in users joining their virtual fitness community. They share how they've focused on creating new content and features to meet peoples' increased need for connection in a socially distanced world. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.
Strava is a social fitness platform with more than 76 million users in nearly every country worldwide.

Co-founders Michael Horvath and Mark Gainey spoke with Guy about the recent surge in users joining their virtual fitness community.

They share how they've focused on creating new content and features to meet peoples' increased need for connection in a socially distanced world.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.