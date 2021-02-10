Accessibility links
Amazon Unionization, Plus 'Your Korean Dad' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders An Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, has become ground zero in a battle that could change Amazon as we know it. Sam chats with a worker about his experience, and labor reporter and organizer Kim Kelly talks about what the fight for unionization in Amazon's warehouses means for the future of workers' rights. Plus, Sam talks to Nick Cho, known as Your Korean Dad on TikTok, about becoming the internet's favorite dad.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.
NPR logo

The Union Fight At Amazon, Plus 'Your Korean Dad'

Listen · 37:43
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/966292059/967513139" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Union Fight At Amazon, Plus 'Your Korean Dad'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

The Union Fight At Amazon, Plus 'Your Korean Dad'

The Union Fight At Amazon, Plus 'Your Korean Dad'

Listen · 37:43
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/966292059/967513139" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama are voting this week on unionization. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski/AP hide caption

toggle caption
David Zalubowski/AP

Warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama are voting this week on unionization. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/AP

An Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, has become ground zero in a battle that could change Amazon as we know it. Sam chats with worker Joseph Jones about his experience, and labor reporter and organizer Kim Kelly talks about what the fight for unionization in Amazon's warehouses means for the future of workers' rights.

Plus, Sam talks to Nick Cho, known as Your Korean Dad on TikTok, about becoming the internet's favorite dad.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Andrea Gutierrez and Sylvie Douglis. Our intern is Liam McBain. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.