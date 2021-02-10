Accessibility links
Abigail Disney on Corporate Greed and Inequality : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Sam talks to filmmaker and activist Abigail Disney, daughter of Roy E. Disney, about her views on inequality in the U.S., corporate greed and why, despite her last name, she's become one of the more vocal and prominent critics of The Walt Disney empire.
The (Not So?) Wonderful World of Disney

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Visitors take photos at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., back in March 2020. Since the pandemic began, Disney has laid off 32,000 employees at its theme parks. Amy Taxin/AP hide caption

Visitors take photos at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., back in March 2020. Since the pandemic began, Disney has laid off 32,000 employees at its theme parks.

Sam talks to filmmaker and activist Abigail Disney, daughter of Roy E. Disney, about her views on inequality in the U.S., corporate greed and why, despite her last name, she's become one of the more vocal and prominent critics of The Walt Disney empire.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West. It was edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.