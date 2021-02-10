The 1A Movie Club Sees 'Malcolm & Marie'

Netflix's "Malcolm and Marie" became one of the streaming service's most popular offerings the weekend it was released.

The titular Malcolm is a filmmaker, played by John David Washington, who just premiered a movie that catapults him to success. At the premiere, he forgets to thank his girlfriend, Marie. She's played by Zendaya. And Malcolm's film was mostly inspired by her life.

That oversight gets them into a massive fight that lasts for the entire movie.

Many critics have a lot to say about this movie, and so did many of you.

We broke down Malcolm & Marie with NPR's Aisha Harris, KPCC's John Horn and film critic and author Brooke Obie.

