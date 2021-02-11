17,000-Year-Old Conch Shell, Thought To Be Ceremonial Cup, Is A Horn

A seashell found in a French cave in 1931 appears to have been modified by prehistoric people so that it could be used like a trumpet. This horn, however, is not the oldest known musical instrument.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When archaeologists found a large seashell in a French cave in 1931, they thought it was a ceremonial cup. But after 90 years and fresh research, scientists now say it's a musical instrument crafted about 18,000 years ago. The tip of the conch shell has been expertly broken off and holes punched out to produce different notes. To demonstrate, they hired - who else? - a French horn player.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION (laughter).

