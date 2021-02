Shortage Of Computer Chips Forces Automakers To Curtail Production The auto industry is grappling with a shortage of computer chips that is forcing companies to cut back production of some vehicles. Some new cars, already in short supply, might get harder to find.

Shortage Of Computer Chips Forces Automakers To Curtail Production

The auto industry is grappling with a shortage of computer chips that is forcing companies to cut back production of some vehicles. Some new cars, already in short supply, might get harder to find.