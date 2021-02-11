Suits Belonging To 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Donated To Charity

Alex Trebek's son decided to donate his father's wardrobe to the Doe Fund, a social services group, to be worn by job-seekers as part of a work reentry program.

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sacha Pfeiffer. The late "Jeopardy!" host, Alex Trebek, was known for his kindness, his generosity and for those nice suits he wore. Trebek's son decided to donate his father's wardrobe to a social services group called The Doe Fund. It'll be worn by job seekers as part of a work reentry program. And that wardrobe is large - 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, nine pairs of dress shoes. The list goes on. It's MORNING EDITION.

