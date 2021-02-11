Remembering Supremes Singer Mary Wilson / Actor Christopher Plummer
We remember Mary Wilson, one of the founding members of The Supremes. She died Monday at the age of 76. We'll listen back to our 1986 interview with her about the early days of the Supremes, when they were just starting out.
Also, we remember actor Christopher Plummer who died last Friday. Though he had a long stage and film career, he's best-known for his role as Captain von Trapp in 'The Sound of Music.'
Film critic Justin Chang reviews 'Judas and the Black Messiah' about the 1969 death of Fred Hampton, one of the leaders of the Black Panthers.