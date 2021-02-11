Remembering Supremes Singer Mary Wilson / Actor Christopher Plummer : Fresh Air We remember Mary Wilson, one of the founding members of The Supremes. She died Monday at the age of 76. We'll listen back to our 1986 interview with her about the early days of the Supremes, when they were just starting out.



Remembering Supremes Singer Mary Wilson / Actor Christopher Plummer Listen · 49:06 49:06 Remembering Supremes Singer Mary Wilson / Actor Christopher Plummer 49:06 Fresh Air Remembering Supremes Singer Mary Wilson / Actor Christopher Plummer Remembering Supremes Singer Mary Wilson / Actor Christopher Plummer Listen · 49:06 49:06 We remember Mary Wilson, one of the founding members of The Supremes. She died Monday at the age of 76. We'll listen back to our 1986 interview with her about the early days of the Supremes, when they were just starting out.



Also, we remember actor Christopher Plummer who died last Friday. Though he had a long stage and film career, he's best-known for his role as Captain von Trapp in 'The Sound of Music.'



Film critic Justin Chang reviews 'Judas and the Black Messiah' about the 1969 death of Fred Hampton, one of the leaders of the Black Panthers.