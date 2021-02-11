Accessibility links
The Stories Marginalized Writers Tell When They Don't Center Trauma : 1A "There's a way in which when we're telling stories about marginalized groups, theres an expectation to lean into the traumas of that particular community, but I've found that I'm not interested in reading or writing those stories," says author Bryan Washington.

The Stories Marginalized Writers Tell When They Don't Center Trauma

Books sit on shelves in the Duke Humphrey's Library at the Bodleian Libraries in Oxford, England. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images hide caption

Books sit on shelves in the Duke Humphrey's Library at the Bodleian Libraries in Oxford, England.

We often hear that literature can help us empathize with experiences that are different from our own.

But this has often meant that marginalized writers feel forced to be tour guides for white readers, walking them through the worlds of trauma and violence that their characters inhabit.

These stories are important. But what does it look like to tell different ones?

For our first conversation in our new series, "The Writers' Room," we talked about the kinds of stories marginalized writers are rewarded for telling, and what happens when they choose a different path.

Bryan Washington, R.O. Kwon and Jasmine Guillory join us for the conversation.

