Judge Will Not Raise Bail Or Issue New Arrest Warrant For Kyle Rittenhouse A judge in Kenosha, Wis. will not raise bail or issue an arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse, who accused of killing two people at protests, after he violated the terms of his bond agreement.

Judge Will Not Raise Bail Or Issue New Arrest Warrant For Kyle Rittenhouse National Judge Will Not Raise Bail Or Issue New Arrest Warrant For Kyle Rittenhouse Judge Will Not Raise Bail Or Issue New Arrest Warrant For Kyle Rittenhouse Audio will be available later today. A judge in Kenosha, Wis. will not raise bail or issue an arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse, who accused of killing two people at protests, after he violated the terms of his bond agreement. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor