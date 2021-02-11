Justin and Dr. Sydnee McElroy of the Sawbones podcast

A quick warning: This conversation is about medical history. It contains discussions about blood, guts, injuries and other potentially squeamish stuff. If you're sensitive to that, we thought we'd let you know.

Have you ever wondered how we learned so much about the human body? Things like how did we learn what hearts do or when did we know that thoughts come from our brains? Or maybe even something more innocuous like why do we call fake medicinal remedies "snake oil?"

Dr. Sydnee McElroy, a family doctor and assistant professor at the Marshall University School of Medicine and her husband, My Brother, My Brother, and Me's Justin McElroy wondered too. So they decided to do what McElroys do best when they're curious about a subject: they started a podcast!

Justin and Sydnee host the podcast, Sawbones: A Marital Tour of Misguided Medicine. They describe their show as them digging through "the annals of medical history to uncover all the odd, weird, wrong, dumb and just gross ways we've tried to fix people over the years." It's a fun, hilarious, and very eye-opening look at the evolution of medicine. They've even written a book based on their podcast. It's called The Sawbones Book: The Hilarious, Horrifying Road to Modern Medicine. They recently released an updated paperback version that you can buy now.

When we talked to them back in 2018 the book had just been released. Sydnee and Justin joined Jesse to talk about why they started the podcast, how medicine evolved from balancing humours to germ theory, and how in spite of all our advances, we still haven't found a cure for the hiccups. Plus Justin explained what a "zzyzx" is!

So buckle up folks, it's about to get weird and maybe even a little bit icky!