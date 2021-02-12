Bob the Drag Queen And Camila Mendes: We're Here... To Play Games! : Ask Me Another Bob the Drag Queen is back! The drag star, from RuPaul's Drag Race, tells us about his HBO docuseries We're Here and plays a grab-bag game that finally brings together Whoopi Goldberg, Kesha, and... clowns? Plus, Cristin Milioti and Camila Mendes (Palm Springs) plug their noses through a game about things that stink, and comedians Laurie Kilmartin (CONAN) and Erin Jackson (Last Comic Standing) CRASH BOOM ROAR in a game about iconic movie sound effects. This episode originally aired July 10, 2020.