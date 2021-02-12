Accessibility links
Bob the Drag Queen And Camila Mendes: We're Here... To Play Games! : Ask Me Another Bob the Drag Queen is back! The drag star, from RuPaul's Drag Race, tells us about his HBO docuseries We're Here and plays a grab-bag game that finally brings together Whoopi Goldberg, Kesha, and... clowns? Plus, Cristin Milioti and Camila Mendes (Palm Springs) plug their noses through a game about things that stink, and comedians Laurie Kilmartin (CONAN) and Erin Jackson (Last Comic Standing) CRASH BOOM ROAR in a game about iconic movie sound effects. This episode originally aired July 10, 2020.
NPR logo

Bob the Drag Queen And Camila Mendes: We're Here... To Play Games!

Listen · 52:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/967310523/967310628" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Bob the Drag Queen And Camila Mendes: We're Here... To Play Games!

Ask Me Another

Bob the Drag Queen And Camila Mendes: We're Here... To Play Games!

Bob the Drag Queen And Camila Mendes: We're Here... To Play Games!

Listen · 52:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/967310523/967310628" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Bob the Drag Queen is back! The drag star, from RuPaul's Drag Race, tells us about his HBO docuseries We're Here and plays a grab-bag game that finally brings together Whoopi Goldberg, Kesha, and... clowns? Plus, Cristin Milioti and Camila Mendes (Palm Springs) plug their noses through a game about things that stink, and comedians Laurie Kilmartin (CONAN) and Erin Jackson (Last Comic Standing) CRASH BOOM ROAR in a game about iconic movie sound effects. This episode originally aired July 10, 2020.

Enlarge this image

Actor Camila Mendes and performer Bob the Drag Queen join Ask Me Another. Courtesy of the Artists hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the Artists

Actor Camila Mendes and performer Bob the Drag Queen join Ask Me Another.

Courtesy of the Artists