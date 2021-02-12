Accessibility links
Simple Mills: Katlin Smith : How I Built This with Guy Raz In 2012, 22-year-old Katlin Smith was growing restless at her consulting job, so she started experimenting with grain-free, paleo-friendly muffin recipes in her Atlanta kitchen. A buyer at a nearby Whole Foods agreed to sell Katlin's muffin mixes and placed an order for twelve bags. She then hustled to expand the business: hand-mixing almond flour and coconut sugar in food-grade barrels, slinging wardrobe boxes of muffin mix into a rental car, and standing by helplessly while shoppers scarfed down more samples than anticipated. 8 years after launch, Simple Mills has expanded to include cookies and crackers and other treats; it's available in 28,000 stores and does roughly $100M in annual revenue.

HIBT Virtual Event with Jay Shetty - information and tickets at:
https://nprpresents.org
NPR logo

Simple Mills: Katlin Smith

Listen · 1:00:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/967337497/967420035" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Simple Mills: Katlin Smith

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Simple Mills: Katlin Smith

Simple Mills: Katlin Smith

Listen · 1:00:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/967337497/967420035" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Katlin Mills is the founder and CEO of Simple Mills.
Enlarge this image
Kristen Uroda for NPR
Katlin Mills is the founder and CEO of Simple Mills.
Kristen Uroda for NPR
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

In 2012, 22-year-old Katlin Smith was growing restless at her consulting job, so she started experimenting with grain-free, paleo-friendly muffin recipes in her Atlanta kitchen.

A buyer at a nearby Whole Foods agreed to sell Katlin's muffin mixes and placed an order for twelve bags. She then hustled to expand the business: hand-mixing almond flour and coconut sugar in food-grade barrels, slinging wardrobe boxes of muffin mix into a rental car, and standing by helplessly while shoppers scarfed down more samples than anticipated.

8 years after launch, Simple Mills has expanded to include cookies and crackers and other treats; it's available in 28,000 stores and does roughly $100M in annual revenue.