1A Presents: 'Through The Cracks'

You may have heard us talk with 1A senior producer Jonquilyn Hill in an earlier episode of the show about true crime podcasts. Now, we want to share the first episode of the podcast she talked, Through The Cracks, from WAMU and PRX.



Through The Cracks is a show that investigates gaps in our society and the people who fall through them. Jonquilyn is the show's host and reporter. The first season follows the disappearance of Relisha Rudd, an eight-year-old girl who went missing while she and her family were living at a D.C. homeless shelter in 2014.



Many people cared for Relisha Rudd — shelter staff, teachers, social workers, and of course, her family. Yet 18 days passed before anyone realized that something was wrong, and she was officially reported missing.



On this episode: What happened in March of 2014?



And if you love this episode, you can find more of Through The Cracks right now.