We Buy A Superhero: Origins

Enlarge this image toggle caption Sienna Mae/NPR Sienna Mae/NPR

Comic book publishers like Marvel and DC sit on a treasure trove: thousands and thousands of comic book characters. Pieces of intellectual property. You know the big ones--Superman, Iron, Captain America. They each make millions off of movies and merchandise. But for every marquee character, there are hundreds of others sitting unused.

We can't abide by that. Superheroes are meant to save the day, not be stowed away. So we thought: why not convince Marvel to sell us one?

Music: "Larger Than Life," "Nemesis," and "Heroes Legacy."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Would you like to attain the incredible powers of economic knowledge? Subscribe to our Newsletter.