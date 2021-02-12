Accessibility links
The News Roundup For February 12, 2021 : 1A House impeachment managers have been making their case in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate. Can the former president's defense team now pull themselves back from a faltering start? Also, new guidance on masks.

President Biden makes his first call to his Chinese President Xi Jinping. Saudi Arabia releases a leading activist who campaigned for a woman's right to drive. And Tanzania declares victory over COVID-19, as its president casts doubt on the need for vaccines.

We got to those stories and more on the News Roundup.

The News Roundup For February 12, 2021

  • Download
1A

Filipino activists bang pots and pans as they take part in a global noise barrage rally against the coup in Myanmar on in Manila. These protests join those in the streets of Myanmar. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images hide caption

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Filipino activists bang pots and pans as they take part in a global noise barrage rally against the coup in Myanmar on in Manila. These protests join those in the streets of Myanmar.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

On this edition of the News Roundup, we start with the latest on the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The debate over how and when public schools should reopen for in-person teaching remains ongoing as the White House clarified their reopening goal for President Joe Biden's first 100 days in office.

We also talked about when a COVID-19 vaccine for kids might be available and how the Biden administration is handling immigration at the southern border.

Meanwhile, street protests emerged in the wake of a coup in Myanmar.

China successfully launched Tianwen-1, its mission to orbit around Mars.

Worldwide in coronavirus news: South Africa has stopped its plans to use the vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Facebook and YouTube crack down on virus misinformation by banning a viral video.

Anita Kumar, Julie Pace and Maggie Fox joined us for our discussion on all things domestic.

David Lawler, David Rennie and Jennifer Williams joined us for the global portion of the conversation.

