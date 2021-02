A Look At The Inequities Around The COVID-19 Vaccine In South Africa South Africa is a case study of the inequities around the coronavirus vaccine. It has one of the world's worst outbreaks, fueled by a new variant. Yet officials are struggling to buy enough vaccines.

A Look At The Inequities Around The COVID-19 Vaccine In South Africa Africa A Look At The Inequities Around The COVID-19 Vaccine In South Africa A Look At The Inequities Around The COVID-19 Vaccine In South Africa Audio will be available later today. South Africa is a case study of the inequities around the coronavirus vaccine. It has one of the world's worst outbreaks, fueled by a new variant. Yet officials are struggling to buy enough vaccines. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor