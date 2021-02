What Mardi Gras Looks Like During The COVID-19 Pandemic The Mardi Gras season is usually a fun and festive affair. But this year, a year after the celebration led New Orleans to become one of the nation's first COVID-19 hot spots, it's different.

What Mardi Gras Looks Like During The COVID-19 Pandemic National What Mardi Gras Looks Like During The COVID-19 Pandemic What Mardi Gras Looks Like During The COVID-19 Pandemic Audio will be available later today. The Mardi Gras season is usually a fun and festive affair. But this year, a year after the celebration led New Orleans to become one of the nation's first COVID-19 hot spots, it's different. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor