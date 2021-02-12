Delroy Lindo On Spike Lee, Chadwick Boseman And 'Da 5 Bloods'

The Screen Actors Guild is one of the latest to roll out its list of awards-season nominees, including the cast of Da 5 Bloods, directed by Spike Lee. In the movie, Delroy Lindo plays Paul, a veteran who loves former President Donald Trump.

The film follows a group of aging Vietnam vets who return to the country in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader, as well as the treasure they buried while serving there.

Lindo didn't recieve any individual nominations for his work in Da 5 Bloods, from the Golden Globes or the SAG Awards, which The Hollywood Reporter described as "hard to understand."

Lindo was born in London and moved to America when he was in his teens. He first worked with Spike Lee in the '90s. But his latest partnership with Lee perhaps represents one of the best performances in his career.

He spoke with us about working with Chadwick Boseman in one of his last movies. And he also shared why he thinks his character Paul would have stayed away from the insurrection at the Capitol.

