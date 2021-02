Not My Job: We Quiz 'Inside Politics' Host Abby Phillip On Outside Politics

Enlarge this image Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Abby Phillip has been covering the White House for CNN since 2017. She was just named the new host of Inside Politics Sunday, so we've invited her to play a game called "Outside Politics." Three questions about politics in the animal kingdom.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.