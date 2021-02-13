Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Tom, a museum in western Canada had thought they found a priceless ancient carving made by the Indigenous people of that region until a local artist came forward and said, no, that's mine. I made it a couple of years ago. The museum decided, though, to do what?

TOM BODETT: To use it anyway because it's still local native art.

SAGAL: No, it's - they were even more forward. I'll give you a hint. Like, la la, la - we can't hear you.

BODETT: Oh, they just ignored the fact of it and...

SAGAL: Yes, they basically...

BODETT: ...Put it in their collection.

SAGAL: They basically said, we don't believe you.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

BODETT: Last week, the Royal British Columbia Museum announced they had found this artifact that was used in rituals by the Songhee and Esquimalt First Nations tribes washed up on a beach - very valuable, very rare. But then this local guy named Ray said, nah, actually, it was me. He even provided photos he took of the work while he was carving it. But the museum is sticking to its guns. They basically say, you know, I think we're the experts on what you did and didn't carve, thank you very much.

BODETT: (Laughter).

SAGAL: And they're actually going to have First Nations elders inspect this sculpture and let them determine if the artifact was produced by their ancestors or Ray.

BODETT: This couldn't have gone better for Ray. I mean, if his point was...

PAULA POUNDSTONE: (Laughter).

BODETT: ...Just to sort of punk the future by planting this artifact, I mean, this went hilariously well for him. And it happened in his lifetime. And he even tried to stop it as an honest person, and they wouldn't let him. So I say, yay, Ray.

SAGAL: It's fabulous.

ALONZO BODDEN: You get the feeling that they're just at the museum, and the phone rings, and they're, like, oh, it's Ray again.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: Remember when Ray painted the "Mona Lisa"? Yeah, Ray.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IT'S A SHAME ABOUT RAY")

THE LEMONHEADS: (Singing) It's a shame about Ray.

Coming up, Rome wasn't built in a day, but our Bluff the Listener game only takes about four minutes. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

