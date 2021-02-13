Panel Questions

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Tom Bodett, Alonzo Bodden and Paula Poundstone. And here again is your host, the man who puts the rad in radio. It's Peter Sagal.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. In just a minute, Bill reveals his favorite CNN anchor is Abby Phillip Goedecke (ph). It's our Listener Limerick Challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924.

Right now, though, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Alonzo, we're going on now one year of the pandemic lockdown. And in a sign that they cannot distribute vaccines fast enough, more and more men are carving artistic designs into their what?

ALONZO BODDEN: Wow. Carving artistic designs into - can you give me a hint? Is it...

SAGAL: Yeah, so it's...

BODDEN: ...A body part?

SAGAL: Sort of. It's, like, people who are, like, a real Hair-onymus (ph) Bosch or maybe a Pablo Pec-asso (ph).

BODDEN: Into their beards or...

SAGAL: Close...

BODDEN: ...Chest hair?

SAGAL: Little lower - chest hair...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Men have taken to carving designs into their chest hair - chest hair art. Hairy men have become bored enough, they started shaving designs into their chest hair because you know what they say - if you can't tone it, tan it. If you can't tan it either, shave a weird "Batman" logo into it.

(LAUGHTER)

TOM BODETT: This is right on the threshold of self-harm now, aren't we?

(LAUGHTER)

PAULA POUNDSTONE: No, they're not plucking it. They're shaving it.

SAGAL: So men, of course, have posted photos of themselves on social media with various corporate logos or hearts, Union Jacks, a kraken and six-pack outlines carefully composed on the world's grossest canvas. Men do it sometimes, or, as you might think, enlist their partners. Some of the designs are incredibly elaborate. Like, one guy's wife shaved divorce papers right into his back.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula, The Wall Street Journal reports that as we're all spending time at home alone with our possessions day after day, more and more of us are choosing to do what with all that stuff?

POUNDSTONE: Get rid of it.

SAGAL: Exactly...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Give it away.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: The free stuff sections of Craigslist and Facebook have always been strange, but they're getting stranger. People have recently posted online, for free, bathing dust for chinchillas, 23 empty beer bottles, a barrel of used soybean oil, five single-serving packets of Arby's sauce and a Mongolian-language version of the Book of Mormon. It's all free. Apparently, you can get - if you saw the ad in time, anybody else who's been spending their whole paycheck to bathe their chinchilla in dust is feeling pretty dumb right now.

POUNDSTONE: (Laughter).

BODDEN: I will tell you this - from experience, there is nothing more annoying than trying to give something away. I was one of these people. I had a dresser, and I had a desk, and I put them on that Facebook Marketplace for free.

SAGAL: Yeah.

BODDEN: And you get more weird responses. I think my favorite one was when someone emailed me and said, is the dresser still available? And I replied, yes. And they replied, no. So...

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Right. It's true. I had an air compressor that had a little leak in the tank, so I just wanted to give it away. They can be fixed. I just wasn't interested in fixing it, so I put it up for free. And a guy came over, and he said, that's a pretty good little compressor. I said, yeah, it is. But, you know, the tank leaks. He goes, oh. Oh, so the tank leaks. Huh. You know, I said, well, what? Do you want me to pay you to take it?

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: Well, what's your best offer on your leaky compressor?

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.