Northwest Natural Gas Company's Plan For A Carbon Neutral Gas System Natural gas companies face an existential threat as more governments and businesses move to tackle climate change. But a growing number have their own plans to decarbonize, by creating renewable gas.

Northwest Natural Gas Company's Plan For A Carbon Neutral Gas System Business Northwest Natural Gas Company's Plan For A Carbon Neutral Gas System Northwest Natural Gas Company's Plan For A Carbon Neutral Gas System Audio will be available later today. Natural gas companies face an existential threat as more governments and businesses move to tackle climate change. But a growing number have their own plans to decarbonize, by creating renewable gas. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor