The Story Of The New Blue Pickup Truck Emoji Among the latest batch of new emoji is an unassuming blue pickup truck. The story of how that symbol got onto our devices offers a window into the big and sometimes dark money that companies are spending to influence the way we communicate.

The Story Of The New Blue Pickup Truck Emoji Business The Story Of The New Blue Pickup Truck Emoji The Story Of The New Blue Pickup Truck Emoji Audio will be available later today. Among the latest batch of new emoji is an unassuming blue pickup truck. The story of how that symbol got onto our devices offers a window into the big and sometimes dark money that companies are spending to influence the way we communicate. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor