Tracking New Coronavirus Variants In The U.S. Scientists have identified new coronavirus variants popping up around the U.S. Ailsa Chang speaks with Vaughn Cooper about how well the U.S. is equipped to track the emergence of these new strains.

Tracking New Coronavirus Variants In The U.S. Research News Tracking New Coronavirus Variants In The U.S. Tracking New Coronavirus Variants In The U.S. Audio will be available later today. Scientists have identified new coronavirus variants popping up around the U.S. Ailsa Chang speaks with Vaughn Cooper about how well the U.S. is equipped to track the emergence of these new strains. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor