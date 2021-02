A Look At The New U.S. Coronavirus Variants In recent months, we've learned about several new variants of the coronavirus that have popped up in the U.S. Scientists recently reported seven new and distinct variants.

A Look At The New U.S. Coronavirus Variants Science A Look At The New U.S. Coronavirus Variants A Look At The New U.S. Coronavirus Variants Audio will be available later today. In recent months, we've learned about several new variants of the coronavirus that have popped up in the U.S. Scientists recently reported seven new and distinct variants. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor