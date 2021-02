Many Nursing Home Employees Are Skeptical Of COVID-19 Vaccines Why are so many nursing home workers reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine? NPR's Noel King talks to Dr. Asif Merchant, who works at four nursing homes outside Boston, about the skepticism.

Many Nursing Home Employees Are Skeptical Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Why are so many nursing home workers reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine? NPR's Noel King talks to Dr. Asif Merchant, who works at four nursing homes outside Boston, about the skepticism.