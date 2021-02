There's A New Voice On The Folk Music Scene — A Very Young One Louie Phipp's first album comes out this month. It was a chance to collaborate with old friends and new partners virtually. The only difference is that Louie is nine years old.

Louie Phipp's first album comes out this month. It was a chance to collaborate with old friends and new partners virtually. The only difference is that Louie is nine years old.