Coronavirus Ends Lunchtime Rule For French Workers

To promote social distancing during the pandemic, workers in France will now be allowed to eat lunch at their desks. Labor codes had forbade meals in the workplace.

Good morning. I'm Noel King. COVID-19 has brought the end of an era for French workers. To promote social distancing, they'll now be allowed to eat lunch at their desks. Unlike in American offices, where the sad spectacle of a working lunch is pretty common, the pause dejeuner is sacred in France. In fact, labor codes forbade meals in the workplace but no more. To our French friends, we simply say, c'est la vie. It's MORNING EDITION.

