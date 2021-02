Forest Thinning To Reduce Wildfire Risk Gives Opportunity To New Startups The country's overgrown forests need to be aggressively thinned to reduce wildfire risk. That creates massive piles of worthless brush and branches, but some businesses see a new market for them.

Forest Thinning To Reduce Wildfire Risk Gives Opportunity To New Startups Environment Forest Thinning To Reduce Wildfire Risk Gives Opportunity To New Startups Forest Thinning To Reduce Wildfire Risk Gives Opportunity To New Startups Audio will be available later today. The country's overgrown forests need to be aggressively thinned to reduce wildfire risk. That creates massive piles of worthless brush and branches, but some businesses see a new market for them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor